ON TUESDAY TENNESSEE GOVERNOR BILL LEE ISSUED THE SPECIAL SESSION PROCLAMATION AND PRESENTED THE ADMINISTRATION’S LEGISLATIVE AND BUDGET PRIORITIES THAT WILL GO BEFORE THE TENNESSEE GENERAL ASSEMBLY DURING THE SPECIAL SESSION ON PUBLIC SAFETY, CONVENING AUGUST 21. GOV. LEE WILL PRESENT LEGISLATIVE AND BUDGET PRIORITIES DURING THE PUBLIC SAFETY SPECIAL SESSION TO KEEP TENNESSEE COMMUNITIES SAFE, SUPPORT LAW ENFORCEMENT AND ADDRESS MENTAL HEALTH, ALL WHILE PRESERVING CONSTITUTIONAL RIGHTS. IN ADDITION TO BRINGING THE SOLUTIONS IN THE ADMINISTRATION PACKAGE, THE GOVERNOR WILL CONTINUE TO WORK WITH MEMBERS OF THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY ON OTHER LEGISLATION SPECIFIED IN THE CALL.
Latest News
- Bonnie Elaine Medley
- Wendell Kay Garner
- Lawrence County Substance Abuse Prevention Coalition Overdose Awareness and Response Night
- Industrial Development Board in Giles County to Meet
- Lawrence County's Public Records Commission to Meet
- Marshall County Sheriff's Office Seeking Public's Help in Locating Stolen Truck
- TN Governor Bill Lee Issues Proclamation
- Annual Crossroads of Dixie
Currently in Lawrenceburg
69°
Cloudy
69° / 68°
9 AM
70°
10 AM
72°
11 AM
73°
12 PM
76°
1 PM
77°
Most Popular
Articles
- THP Roadside Safety Checkpoints Announced
- TN Governor Bill Lee Issues Proclamation
- Traffic Stop Leads to Seizure of Drugs, Cash and a Handgun in Lawrence County
- Vehicle Wrecks After Evading from Law Enforcement
- Road Closure in Spring Hill
- Lauderdale County Drug Task Force Executes Search Warrant - Arrests Made
- Missing Angus in Lawrence County
- Early Morning Motor Vehicle Accident in Lawrence County
- Killen Municipal Court Issues Active Warrant List
- Marshall County Sheriff's Office Seeking Public's Help in Locating Stolen Truck
© Copyright 2023 Radio 7 Media 1212 N. Locust Ave.,, Lawrenceburg, TN | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.