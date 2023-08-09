State of Tennessee

 ON TUESDAY TENNESSEE GOVERNOR BILL LEE ISSUED THE SPECIAL SESSION PROCLAMATION AND PRESENTED THE ADMINISTRATION’S LEGISLATIVE AND BUDGET PRIORITIES THAT WILL GO BEFORE THE TENNESSEE GENERAL ASSEMBLY DURING THE SPECIAL SESSION ON PUBLIC SAFETY, CONVENING AUGUST 21. GOV. LEE WILL PRESENT LEGISLATIVE AND BUDGET PRIORITIES DURING THE PUBLIC SAFETY SPECIAL SESSION TO KEEP TENNESSEE COMMUNITIES SAFE, SUPPORT LAW ENFORCEMENT AND ADDRESS MENTAL HEALTH, ALL WHILE PRESERVING CONSTITUTIONAL RIGHTS. IN ADDITION TO BRINGING THE SOLUTIONS IN THE ADMINISTRATION PACKAGE, THE GOVERNOR WILL CONTINUE TO WORK WITH MEMBERS OF THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY ON OTHER LEGISLATION SPECIFIED IN THE CALL.

