TENNESSEE INDUSTRIAL HEMP GROWERS ARE REMINDED THAT LICENSES NEED TO BE RENEWED WITH THE TENNESSEE DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE BY JUNE 30TH AT 4:30 PM. FEDERAL AND STATE LAWS REQUIRE TENNESSEE INDUSTRIAL HEMP GROWERS BE LICENSED AND NEW APPLICATIONS ARE ACCEPTED YEAR-ROUND AND EXPIRE JUNE 30TH. APPLICANTS WISHING TO PARTICIPATE IN THE PROGRAM MUST SUBMIT AN APPLICATION, LICENSE FEES, AND REQUIRED DOCUMENTATION. FOR MORE INFORMATION GO TO TN DOT GOV FORWARD SLASH AGRICULTURE.
