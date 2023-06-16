LOCAL RESIDENTS CAN GET ON-THE-SPOT ACCESS TO LEGAL HELP THIS SATURDAY, JUNE 17, WHEN THE TN JUSTICE BUS IS AT LAWRENCEBURG’S FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH FROM 9 A.M. TO NOON. THE TN JUSTICE BUS IS A MOBILE LAW OFFICE OUTFITTED WITH COMPUTERS, TABLETS, A PRINTER, INTERNET ACCESS, AND VIDEO DISPLAYS. LAWYERS AND OTHER VOLUNTEERS WILL BE THERE TO PROVIDE ADVICE ABOUT NAVIGATING THE LEGAL SYSTEM IN CRIMINAL AND CIVIL CASES. NO APPOINTMENT IS NECESSARY. IF YOU HAVE QUESTIONS ABOUT SATURDAY’S EVENT, CALL THE LAWRENCEBURG AMERICAN JOB CENTER, AT 931-766-1405 EXTENSION 122.
