CONSUMERS WHO BELIEVE THEY HAVE BEEN WRONGFULLY DENIED A CLAIM BY THEIR INSURANCE COMPANY OR HAVE ANOTHER ISSUE WITH AN INSURANCE AGENT OR COMPANY CAN FILE A COMPLAINT WITH THE TENNESSEE DEPARTMENT OF COMMERCE AND INSURANCE BY COMPLETING AN ONLINE COMPLAINT FORM AT TN.GOV/INSURANCE. FORMS CAN ALSO BE PRINTED OUT AND MAILED OR FAXED TO CONSUMER INSURANCE SERVICES. THE INSURANCE POLICY MUST HAVE BEEN WRITTEN IN TENNESSEE. FOR MORE INFORMATION CALL 615-741-2218 OR 1-800-342-4029 OR GO TO TN.GOV/INSURANCE.
