NEWS

COLUMBIA STATE COMMUNITY COLLEGE WILL HOST VIRTUAL TENNESSEE RECONNECT INFORMATION SESSIONS DURING THE MONTH OF OCTOBER. TENNESSEE RECONNECT IS A LAST-DOLLAR SCHOLARSHIP THAT PROVIDES FREE TUITION FOR ADULTS TO ATTEND A COMMUNITY COLLEGE. THE INITIATIVE IS DESIGNED TO HELP ADULTS ENTER COLLEGE TO GAIN NEW SKILLS, ADVANCE IN THE WORKPLACE AND FULFILL LIFELONG DREAMS OF COMPLETING A DEGREE OR CREDENTIAL. UPCOMING INFORMATION SESSION INCLUDE MONDAY FROM 6 TO 7 AND THURSDAY FROM 2 TO 3. FOR MORE INFORMATION GO TO COLUMBIA STATE. EDU.

Recommended for you