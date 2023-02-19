NEWS

THE LAWRENCE COUNTY CHAPTER OF TENNESSEE RIGHT TO LIFE HAS ANNOUNCED ITS ANNUAL PRO-LIFE SCHOLARSHIP CONTEST. THE CONTEST IS OPEN TO ALL 2023 LAWRENCE COUNTY HIGH SCHOOL SENIORS. A PRIZE OF $100 WILL BE AWARDED TO ONE WINNER IN EACH OF THE LOCAL HIGH SCHOOLS – LAWRENCE COUNTY, LORETTO, AND SUMMERTOWN.  ONE LAWRENCE COUNTY HOMESCHOOL STUDENT AWARD WILL ALSO BE MADE. ENTRIES MUST BE RECEIVED BY APRIL 20. FOR MORE INFORMATION, CALL 931-279-1704.

