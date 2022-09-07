THE TENNESSEE RIVER LITTER TOURNAMENT IS SCHEDULED FOR SEPTEMBER 24TH AT MCFARLAND, RIVERFRONT AND WILDWOOD PARKS/ THE 7TH ANNUAL EVENT WILL BE FROM 8 TO 11 AND WILL HELP KEEP THE SHOALS BEAUTIFUL BY FISHING FOR LITTER IN THE WATER ANDNON THE SHORLINES. PRIZES WILL BE AWARDED AT EACH SITE.
