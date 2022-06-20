TENNESSEE SECRETARY OF STATE TRE HARGETT WAS ARRESTED FRIDAY NIGHT AFTER LEAVING THE BONNAROO MUSIC FESTIVAL IN COFFEE COUNTY. MEDIA SOURCES REPORT, HARGETT WAS STOPPED BY A TULLAHOMA POLICE OFFICER AND WAS ARRESTED FOR DUI. HARGETT WAS RELEASED ON SATURDAY BEFORE 5:30 AM AND RELEASED AN OFFICIAL STATEMENT ON SATURDAY ADVISING DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENECE IS A SERIOUS MATTER AND THAT HE RESPECTED LAW ENFORCEMENT AND WILL TRUST THE LEGAL PROCESS AS THEY MOVE FORWARD.
TN Secretary of State Arrested on DUI Charges Following Bonnaroo
