TN STATE PARKS

TENNESSEE STATE PARKS HAS ANNOUNCED THEY WILL PARTNER WITH TENNESSEE FIRST LADY MARIA LEE’S INITIATIVE, TENNESSEE SERVES, TO OFFER VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES TO THE PUBLIC THROUGHOUT THE MONTH OF SEPTEMBER. THESE WORKDAYS WILL ALSO COINCIDE WITH NATIONAL PUBLIC LANDS DAY.  TENNESSEE SERVES ACTIVITIES AT THE PARKS INCLUDE TRASH PICKUP, TRAIL WORK, CABIN REPAIRS, PAINTING, REMOVAL OF INVASIVE PLANT SPECIES, AND MORE. THIS YEAR, 52 OF THE 56 TENNESSEE STATE PARKS ARE PARTICIPATING. FOR MORE INFORMATION GO TO TNSTATEPARKS.COM

