TN STATE PARKS

TENNESSEE STATE PARKS WILL RING IN THE NEW YEAR WITH THEIR ANNUAL FIRST DAY HIKES ON JANUARY 1ST IN PARKS ACROSS TENNESSEE. THE HIKES ARE FOR ALL AGES AND ABILITIES AND WILL BE HELD AT NEARLY ALL OF THE 57 STATE PARKS. THE HIKES ARE AN OPPORTUNITY TO START THE YEAR WITH THOSE NEW YEAR’S RESOLUTIONS FOR GOOD HEALTH OR SIMPLY TO ENJOY THE BEAUTY OF NATURE IN THE STATE PARKS. MANY PARKS HAVE THEIR OWN SPECIAL FEATURES FOR THE HIKES, AND DETAILS FOR THE INDIVIDUAL PARK CAN BE FOUND AT TN STATE PARKS DOT COM.

