TENNESSEE STATE PARKS WILL OFFER AN ALTERNATIVE TO BLACK FRIDAY SHOPPING OR SIMPLY A CHANCE TO WALK OFF SOME OF THAT THANKSGIVING MEAL WITH AFTER THANKSGIVING HIKES ON FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 25TH. HIKES WILL TAKE PLACE AT PARKS ACROSS THE STATE. DAVID CROCKETT STATE PARK WILL HOLD ITS HIKE FROM 9 AM TO 11 AM. THE HIKE WILL START AT SHELTER 1. IT’S A TWO AND A HALF MILE LOOP THAT IS MODERATE TO STRENUOUS AND WILL INCLUDE PARTS OF SHOAL CREEK. FOR MORE INFORMATION ON THIS HIKE AND TO REGISTER GO TO TN STATE PARKS DOT COM.

