Tennessee Highway Patrol

THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL WILL BE CONDUCTING ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS FRIDAY IN THE FOLLOWING COUNTIES: LEWIS COUNTY ON US 412 WEST AT THE ROADSIDE TABLES AND LINCOLN COUNTY ON STATE ROUTE 50 AT THE 15.8 MILE MARKER. THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL RECOGNIZES THAT CHECKPOINTS SUCH AS THESE ARE HIGHLY VISIBLE AND EFFECTIVE TOOLS OF ENFORCING THE LAWS OF TENNESSEE WHILE ENSURING THE PROTECTION OF VEHICLE OCCUPANTS.

