THE TODD DANIELS TRIAL CONTINUES TODAY IN LAWRENCE COUNTY. ON WEDNESDAY OPENING REMARKS WERE HEARD AND THE DISTRICT ATTORNEY’S BEGAN PRESENTING THEIR CASE. DANIELS ALONG WITH HIS BROTHER, ANTHONY DANIESL, WERE INDICTED IN MAY 2021 FOR POSSESSION OF STOLEN PROPERTY. THE PAIR WERE ALSO INDICTED FOR TAMPERING WITH EVIDENCE, AND POSSESSION OF AN ITEM WITH AN ALTERED SERIAL NUMBER.  THE OBJECT OF THE INVESTIGATION WAS A KUBOTA DIESEL 1211 MOWER THAT WAS STOLEN FROM LAWRENCE COUNTY GOVERNMENT ON MAY 10TH, 2017.

