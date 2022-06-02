A VEHICLE FIRE WEDNESDAY IN GILES COUNTY TURNED INTO A MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT ALONG I-65. MEMBERS OF THE GILES COUNTY FIRE AND RESCUE RESPONDED A REPORT OF A TRACTOR TRAILER FIRE WHERE ONCE ON SCENE WHILE BATTLING THE BLAZE, A PASSENGER VEHICLE TRAVELING IN THE OPPOSITE DIRECTION STRUCK THE ENGULFED VEHICLE NARROWLY MISSING CREW MEMBERS ON SCENE. THE DRIVER WAS REMOVED AND TRANSPORTED BY GILES COUNTY EMS FOR INJURIES SUSTAINED.
