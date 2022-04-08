NEWS

MOTORISTS LATE THURSDAY AFTERNOON IN LAWRENCEBURG WERE IN FOR A SHOCK WHEN THE TRAFFIC LIGHTS ON HELTON DRIVE AT THE NORTH LOCUST AVENUE INTERSECTION CAME CRASHING DOWN. THE INCIDENT OCCURRED AROUND 5:30 PM AND NO INJURIES WERE REPORTED. IT IS UNKNOWN AT THIS TIME WHAT CAUSED THE LIGHTS TO FALL.

