Weather Alert

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 7 AM CDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of Middle Tennessee. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 7 AM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. &&

...Snowfall Accumulations Possible Across Upper Cumberland Region Late Tonight... A chance over to all snow showers is expected across Upper Cumberland Region late tonight into early morning hours on Saturday. Some snowfall accumulations will be possible, with higher elevations of Upper Cumberland Region experiencing around one half inch of snowfall accumulation. Road conditions could be impacted, so exercise caution on roadways across this area as late night hours progress. Any snowfall accumulations should quickly melt as temperatures rise into upper 30s to lower 40s as mid to late morning hours on Saturday progress.