NEWS

A TRAFFIC STOP EARLY FRIDAY MORNING IN LAWRENCE COUNTY LED DEPUTIES ON A CHASE AND LANDED A SUMMERTOWN MAN BEHIND BARS. ACCORDING TO REPORTS, A DEPUTY WITH THE LAWRENCE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE ATTEMPTED TO STOP A MOTORCYCLE TRAVELING NORTH ON HIGHWAY 20 JUST BEFORE 1 AM GOING CLOSE TO 82 MILES PER HOUR. THE MOTORCYCLE FAILED TO STOP ONCE LIGHTS WERE ACTIVATED AND CONTINUED TO TRAVEL AT A HIGH RATE A SPEED ON SEVERAL ROADS INCLUDING DRAKE LANE, HIGHWAY 20 AND BARNESVILLE ROAD. LEWIS COUNTY SHERRIF’S DEPUTIES ASSISTED AND THE MOTORCYCLE EVENTUALLY CAME TO A STOP ON SANDERS STREET WHERE THE DRIVER, IDENTIFIED AS CODY ALLEN POKORNEY, FLED ON FOOT. POKORNEY WAS QUICKLEY APPREHENDED. A SEARCH OF POKORNEY RESULTED IN THE DISCOVERY OF 3.8 GRAMS OF A GREEN LEAFY SUBSTSANCE BELIEVED TO BE MARIJUANA. POKORNEY FACES CHARGES OF EVADING ARREST, SIMPLE POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA AND RECKLESS DRIVING. HE WAS ALSO WRITTEN THREE CITATIONS FOR REGISTRATION VIOLATION, FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY AND DRIVER LICENSE VIOLATION. HE WAS TRANSPORTED TO THE LAWRENCE COUNTY JAIL WITHOUT INCIDENT.

