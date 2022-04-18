A TRAFFIC STOP EARLY FRIDAY MORNING IN LAWRENCE COUNTY LED DEPUTIES ON A CHASE AND LANDED A SUMMERTOWN MAN BEHIND BARS. ACCORDING TO REPORTS, A DEPUTY WITH THE LAWRENCE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE ATTEMPTED TO STOP A MOTORCYCLE TRAVELING NORTH ON HIGHWAY 20 JUST BEFORE 1 AM GOING CLOSE TO 82 MILES PER HOUR. THE MOTORCYCLE FAILED TO STOP ONCE LIGHTS WERE ACTIVATED AND CONTINUED TO TRAVEL AT A HIGH RATE A SPEED ON SEVERAL ROADS INCLUDING DRAKE LANE, HIGHWAY 20 AND BARNESVILLE ROAD. LEWIS COUNTY SHERRIF’S DEPUTIES ASSISTED AND THE MOTORCYCLE EVENTUALLY CAME TO A STOP ON SANDERS STREET WHERE THE DRIVER, IDENTIFIED AS CODY ALLEN POKORNEY, FLED ON FOOT. POKORNEY WAS QUICKLEY APPREHENDED. A SEARCH OF POKORNEY RESULTED IN THE DISCOVERY OF 3.8 GRAMS OF A GREEN LEAFY SUBSTSANCE BELIEVED TO BE MARIJUANA. POKORNEY FACES CHARGES OF EVADING ARREST, SIMPLE POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA AND RECKLESS DRIVING. HE WAS ALSO WRITTEN THREE CITATIONS FOR REGISTRATION VIOLATION, FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY AND DRIVER LICENSE VIOLATION. HE WAS TRANSPORTED TO THE LAWRENCE COUNTY JAIL WITHOUT INCIDENT.
Traffic Stop Leads to Arrest Friday in Lawrence County Following Pursuit
-
- Updated
Latest News
- A Search Warrant Executed Last Week in Lawrence County Resulted in Arrests
- Stacie Odeneal Announces Candidacy for Circuit Court Judge 22nd Judicial District
- Double Homicide Investigation Underway in Maury County
- Traffic Stop Leads to Arrest Friday in Lawrence County Following Pursuit
- Euna Estelle Ezell
- Hope Botanical Garden Ribbon Cutting Ceremony
- Giles County Agri Park Committee to Meet Friday
- Nora Alice Jones Hatcher
Currently in Lawrenceburg
47°
58° / 45°
10 PM
47°
11 PM
46°
12 AM
45°
1 AM
43°
2 AM
42°
Most Popular
Articles
- Updated Reported Cases of Covid in Tennessee
- Slow Down Tennessee - 4/15 thru 4/29
- Updated Reported Cases of Covid in Alabama
- Who Murdered James Grimes? $1,000,000 Reward Offered in Giles County.
- Death Investigation Underway in Lawrenceburg
- Search Warrant Results in Drug Arrest in Lauderdale County
- Maury County Sheriff's Department Seeking Public's Help in Locating Stolen Trailer
- Death Investigation Continues in Lawrence County
- Shooting Suspect Arrested in Florence
- Florence Police Seek Public's Help in Locating Missing Juvenile
© Copyright 2022 Radio 7 Media, 1212 N. Locust Ave., Lawrenceburg, TN | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.