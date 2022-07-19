NEWS

A TRAFFIC STOP OVER THE WEEKEND IN LAWRENCE COUNTY RESULTED IN A DRUG ARREST. ACCORDING TO REPORTS, A DEPUTY CONDUCTED THE STOP ON PROSSER ROAD AROUND 2:52 AM. SUNDAY MORNING. THE ODOR OF MARIJUANA WAS DETECTED AND A SEARCH OF THE VEHICLE YIELDED A GLASS CASE THAT CONTAINED APPROX 4.8 GRAMS OF A WHITE CRYSTAL SUBSTANCE, 4 GLASS PIPES CONTAINING A WHITE CRYSTAL SUBSTANCE ALONG SEVERAL STRAWS WITH WHITE POWDER INSIDE. IN ADDITION, TWO PIPES CONTAINING A GREEN LEAFY SUBSTANCE WERE ALSO LOCATED ALONG WITH A BRAND-NEW GLASS PIPE THAT WAS FOUND IN THE DRIVER’S PURSE. THE DRIVER IDENTIFIED AS ROXANNE REELS ODOM WAS PLACED UNDER ARREST AND FACES CHARGES OF SIMPLE POSSESSION SCHEDULE 11 METHAMPHETMINE AND UNLAWFUL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA. ODOM WAS TRANSPORTED TO THE LAWRENCE COUNTY JAIL WITHOUT INCIDENT.

Recommended for you