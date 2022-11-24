ON NOVEMBER 22ND OFFICERS MADE A TRAFFIC STOP ON SOUTH MILITARY FOR A TRAFFIC VIOLATION. DURING THE STOP A SEARCH OF THE VEHICLE FOUND TWO BAGS OF FENTANYL WEIGHING APPROXIMATELY 1.5 GRAMS IN THE DRIVER’S PURSE. TABITHA FOWLER OF LAWRENCEBURG WAS PLACED UNDER ARREST AND TRANSPORTED TO THE LAWRENCE COUNTY JAIL WHERE SHE WAS BOOKED FOR POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II FOR RESALE.
Latest News
Currently in Lawrenceburg
59°
Cloudy
62° / 52°
6 PM
58°
7 PM
55°
8 PM
53°
9 PM
50°
10 PM
48°
Most Popular
Articles
- Structure Fire Destroys Outbuilding - Garage in Lawrence County
- One Arrested Following Summertown Shooting
- Lawrenceburg shooting incident investigation
- Lawrence County Deputy Treated in ER after Locating Drugs on Roadway
- Counseling Available Following Shooting Incident at Hinie's
- LCSO Seeking Public's Help in Locating Stolen Trailer
- Summertown Man Faces Drug Charges
- A Fatal Motor Vehicle Accident Claims a Life in Lawrence County
- Area Structure Fires in Lawrence County
- Lawrence County Investigates Thefts
© Copyright 2022 Radio 7 Media, 1212 N. Locust Ave., Lawrenceburg, TN | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.