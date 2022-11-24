NEWS

ON NOVEMBER 22ND OFFICERS MADE A TRAFFIC STOP ON SOUTH MILITARY FOR A TRAFFIC VIOLATION. DURING THE STOP A SEARCH OF THE VEHICLE FOUND TWO BAGS OF FENTANYL WEIGHING APPROXIMATELY 1.5 GRAMS IN THE DRIVER’S PURSE. TABITHA FOWLER OF LAWRENCEBURG WAS PLACED UNDER ARREST AND TRANSPORTED TO THE LAWRENCE COUNTY JAIL WHERE SHE WAS BOOKED FOR POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II FOR RESALE.

