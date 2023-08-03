drugs

A TRAFFIC STOP IN LAWRENCE COUNTY ON WEDNESDAY RESULTED IN THE SEIZURE OF DRUGS, A HANDGUN AND CASH. ACCORDING TO A PRESS RELEASE, NARCOTICS INVESTIGATORS WITH THE LAWRENCE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE INITIATED THE STOP AROUND 1 PM DUE TO MULTIPLE MOVING VIOLATIONS. TWO SUBJECTS WERE IDENTIFIED IN THE VEHICLE CLYDE CAHLOUN AND MATTHEW BROWN. A SEARCH OF THE VEHICLE YIELDED ONE OUNCE OF METHAMPHETAMINE, A SMALL AMOUNT OF FENTANYL IN A FOLDED DOLLAR BILL AND A LOADED HANDGUN. 3000 DOLLARS WAS ALSO LOCATED THAT IS BELIEVED TO BE FROM DRUG SALES.

