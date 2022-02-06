A TRAFFIC STOP IN WAYNE COUNTY HAS RESULTED IN A DRUG ARREST. A DEPUTY WITH THE WAYNE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE CONDUCTED THE STOP ON PUMPING STATION ROAD ON THURSDAY. A SEARCH OF THE VEHICLE YIELDED 4 BOTTLES OF OPIOID BASED PILLS SMUGGLED INTO THE COUNTRY FROM MEXICO. NOELIA NORATO RODRIGUEZ WAS CHARGED WITH POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE IV CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE WITH INTENT TO DELIVER. HE IS BEING HELD ON A $125,000 BOND PENDING AN APPEARANCE IN WAYNE COUNTY GENERAL SESSIONS COURT.
