A TRAFFIC STOP ON MONDAY IN LAWRENCE COUNTY HAS RESULTED IN DRUGS AND CASH BEING SEIZED. ACCORDING TO A PRESS RELEASE NARCOTICS INVESTIGATORS WITH THE LAWRENCE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE CONDUCTED THE STOP IN LAWRENCEBURG ON BOBBY STEVENSON AKA BOBBY D. A SEARCH OF THE VEHICLE LED TO THE DISCOVERY OF A HALF OUNCE OF METHAMPHETAMINE, 2 SMALL BAGS OF FENTANYL POWDER, 30 PRESSED FENTANYL PILLS, 10 SUBUTEX PILLS AND DRUG PARAPHERNALIA. 1,300 DOLLARS IN CASH WAS ALSO SEIZED.
Latest News
- Labor Day Closings Announced
- Tennessee State Parks Unveil All-Terrain Wheelchairs
- Upcoming Lawrence County Commission Committee Meetings
- US Department of State Recognizes Russ Brewer and Staff at the Lawrence County Clerk's Office
- LUS Honors Mark Fields
- Florence Police Department Seeks Information
- Tammmy Renea Kennedy Telker
- Maury County Fire Recruiting Going on Now
Currently in Lawrenceburg
81°
Partly Cloudy
82° / 70°
3 PM
82°
4 PM
83°
5 PM
82°
6 PM
81°
7 PM
78°
Most Popular
Articles
- Dr. Benefield Critically Injured In Traffic Accident
- Marshall County Man Arrested following TBI Investigation
- Former Columbia firefighter indicted for carrying weapon during May active shooter hoax
- Fatal Motorcycle Crash in Lawrence County
- New Information Regarding Hit and Run
- Florence Police Department Seeks Information
- Lawrence County Sheriff's Office Seeks Public's Help
- Drug task force agents seriously injured in Friday crash
- Search Warrant Results in Drug Arrests in Lawrence County
- Damages Reported From Saturday Storms
© Copyright 2023 Radio 7 Media 1212 N. Locust Ave.,, Lawrenceburg, TN | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.