NEWS

A TRAFFIC STOP ON MONDAY IN LAWRENCE COUNTY HAS RESULTED IN DRUGS AND CASH BEING SEIZED. ACCORDING TO A PRESS RELEASE NARCOTICS INVESTIGATORS WITH THE LAWRENCE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE CONDUCTED THE STOP IN LAWRENCEBURG ON BOBBY STEVENSON AKA BOBBY D. A SEARCH OF THE VEHICLE LED TO THE DISCOVERY OF A HALF OUNCE OF METHAMPHETAMINE, 2 SMALL BAGS OF FENTANYL POWDER, 30 PRESSED FENTANYL PILLS, 10 SUBUTEX PILLS AND DRUG PARAPHERNALIA. 1,300 DOLLARS IN CASH WAS ALSO SEIZED.

