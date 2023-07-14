TRAIL CLOSURES CONTINUE TODAY AT DAVID CROCKETT STATE PARK IN LAWRENCEBURG DUE THE STATE ARCHERY TOURNAMENT BEING HELD OVER THE WEEKEND. CRAWFISH VALLEY TRAIL IS CLOSED PASSED THE CABIN CONNECTOR. THE TRAILHEAD AT THE RANGER HOUSE IS CLOSED. LAKE ROAD TRAIL IS CLOSED- MUST TAKE CRAWFISH VALLEY TRAIL TO THE CABIN CONNECTOR AFTER FLOATING BRIDGE. TRAIL OF TEARS IS CLOSED AT THE ARCHERY RANGE. THE TRAILS WILL REOPEN ON MONDAY.
