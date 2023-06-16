TRAVELERS IN LAWRENCE COUNTY ARE REMINDING OF ACTIVE ROAD WORK CURRENTLY UNDERWAY ON US HIGHWAY 64 EAST BEGINNING AT US HIGHWAY 43. PLEASE USE CAUTION AND GIVE WORKERS EXTRA ROOM.
Latest News
Currently in Lawrenceburg
69°
Mostly Cloudy
87° / 62°
2 AM
68°
3 AM
67°
4 AM
67°
5 AM
66°
6 AM
65°
Most Popular
Articles
- One Injured in MVA Monday Night in Lawrenceburg
- Work Release Inmate Escapes and Is Captured in Lauderdale County
- Investigation Ongoing in Shelbyville
- Limestone County Sheriff's Office Seeking Public's Help
- Sandra Lynn Davis and Robert Edward Davis
- James Lee Prince
- THP Roadside Checkpoints Scheduled for Friday
- Lawrence County Democratic Pary to Hold Reorganization Convention
- City of Lawrenceburg Offices Closed on Juneteenth
- Giles County Arrest
© Copyright 2023 Radio 7 Media 1212 N. Locust Ave.,, Lawrenceburg, TN | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.