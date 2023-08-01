THE TRIAL SURROUNDING THE SHOOTING DEATH OF MARK FIELDS CONTINUES TODAY IN LAWRENCE COUNTY. ON MONDAY, JURY SELECTION WAS CONDUCTED ALONG WTH OPENING REMARKS AND THE PROSECUTOR BEGAN CALLING FOR TESTIMONIES ON BEHALF OF THE STATE. MORE ARE EXPECTED TO BE HEARD TODAY SURROUNDING THE INCIDENT THAT OCCURRED IN LATE OCTOBER OF 2021. JEREMY WISE WAS ARRESTED ON OCTOBER 21ST, 2021 FOR THE DEATH OF MARK FIELDS.
