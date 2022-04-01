tripp

Tripp Weigel visited the Lawrenceburg Rotary Club on Friday, April 1, 2022.  Tripp is the owner of Hinnies BBQ which will be opening a new restaurant on US-43 in Lawrenceburg.  He described how he learned to prepare barbeque from his father and is now cooking professionally in a 47 foot food truck that sets up at the Middle Tennessee District Fair and other locations.  He is currently renovating the old Ty Alexander’s building where he plans to open a 250 seat restaurant in early June.  Tripp described some of the restaurant’s features which will include visibility of the meat preparation and cooking areas.  The current Venue North wedding reception area will be maintained with a separate kitchen and expansion to include corporate events and possibly a music venue. The restaurant and venue are expected to create 60 jobs in Lawrenceburg.

