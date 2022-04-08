NEWS

NO MAJOR INJURIES WERE REPORTED THIS MORNING AFTER A PICKUP TRUCK COLLIDED WITH A UTILITY CREW WORKING ALONG HIGHWAY 43 SOUTH. EMERGENCY PERSONNEL WERE DISPATCHED TO THE SCENE JUST BEFORE 9 AM NEAR THE HIGHWAY 64 BYPASS WHERE THE TRUCK STRUCK A PIECE OF APPARATUS BEHIND AN LUS TRUCK. MOTORISTS ARE REMINDED OF THE MOVE OVER LAW WHICH REQUIRES MOTORISTS TO MOVE OVER INTO AN ADJACENT LANE OF TRAFFICE WHEN SAFE TO DO SO, OR ALTERNATIVELY TO SLOW DOWN WHEN APPROACHING EMERGENCY VEHICLES, INCLUDING RECOVERY VEHICLES (TOW TRUCKS), HIGHWAY MAINTENANCE VEHICLES, SOLID WASTE VEHICLES, OR UTILITY SERVICE VEHICLES.

