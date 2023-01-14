LAWRENCE COUNTY TRUSTEE KILEY WEATHERS HAS ANNOUNCED SEVERAL UPCOMING LOCATIONS FOR COMMUNITY PROPERTY TAX COLLECTION SITES THIS WEEK. ON WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 18, WEATHERS WILL BE AT THE IRON CITY FIRE DEPARTMENT FROM 9 TO 11:30 AND AT SAINT JOSEPH CITY HALL FROM 12:00 UNTIL 2:30. ON THURSDAY, JANUARY 19, TAX COLLECTION WILL TAKE PLACE AT THE WEST END COMMUNITY CLUB FROM 9 TO 11:30 AND NEW PROSPECT FIRE DEPARTMENT FROM 12 TO 2:30. ON FRIDAY JANUARY 20, WEATHERS WILL BE AT MOORE’S COUNTRY STORE IN FIVE POINTS FROM 9 TO 11:30. COMMUNITY COLLECTION SITES ARE DESIGNED TO MAKE IT MORE CONVENIENT FOR COUNTY RESIDENTS LIVING IN RURAL AREAS TO MAKE PAYMENT OF THEIR ANNUAL PROPERTY TAXES.
