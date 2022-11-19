turkey

THE HOLIDAY SEASON IS HERE AND FOR THOSE PLANNING TO PREPARE A TURKEY FOR YOUR FEAST, THE BUTTERBALL TURKEY COMPANY IS THERE TO HELP.  EACH YEAR SINCE 1981, BUTTERBALL HAS ENLISTED THE HELP OF UP TO 50 INDIVIDUALS TO ASSIST ANXIOUS COOKS.  IT’S ESTIMATED THAT THE TURKEY TALK LINE HAS HELPED ALMOST 50 MILLION CONSUMERS SINCE IT BEGAN. THE HOTLINE IS OPEN NOW UNTIL DECEMBER 24, AT 1-800-288-8372 OR YOU CAN TEXT 844-877-3456. 

