THE HOLIDAY SEASON IS HERE AND FOR THOSE PLANNING TO PREPARE A TURKEY FOR YOUR FEAST, THE BUTTERBALL TURKEY COMPANY IS THERE TO HELP. EACH YEAR SINCE 1981, BUTTERBALL HAS ENLISTED THE HELP OF UP TO 50 INDIVIDUALS TO ASSIST ANXIOUS COOKS. IT’S ESTIMATED THAT THE TURKEY TALK LINE HAS HELPED ALMOST 50 MILLION CONSUMERS SINCE IT BEGAN. THE HOTLINE IS OPEN NOW UNTIL DECEMBER 24, AT 1-800-288-8372 OR YOU CAN TEXT 844-877-3456.
Latest News
- Lawrenceburg shooting incident investigation
- Donate blood this holiday season
- "Night to Honor" ceremony set for December 8
- Turkey Talk hotline helps holiday cooks
- Child Advocacy Centers honor Walley
- Pulaski mayor and aldermen meet November 22
- Alice Marie Harbison
- Area Structure Fires in Lawrence County
Currently in Lawrenceburg
28°
Partly Cloudy
43° / 24°
1 AM
27°
2 AM
26°
3 AM
25°
4 AM
24°
5 AM
24°
Most Popular
Articles
- Summertown Man Faces Drug Charges
- Colbert County Woman Succumbs to Injuries
- One Lincoln County Inmate Dead and One Captured in Alabama
- Florence Police Alerting Public of Scam
- THP to conduct roadside checkpoints over holiday
- Ashley Nicole Graves
- William Austin Whitley
- Lawrence County Investigates Thefts
- A Fatal Motor Vehicle Accident Claims a Life in Lawrence County
- Maury County Sheriff's Department Seeking Public's Help in Identifying Subjects
© Copyright 2022 Radio 7 Media, 1212 N. Locust Ave., Lawrenceburg, TN | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.