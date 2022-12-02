THE CITY OF TUSCUMBIA HAS ANNOUNCED THAT THE CHRISTMAS PARADE HAS BEEN RESCHEDULED FOF THURSDAY DECEMBER 15TH AT 6.
Latest News
- Male Subject from Restaurant Incident in Lawrence County Arrested
- Tuscumbia Christmas Parade Scheduled for December 15th
- Summertown Utility District Board of Commissioners
- Hunter LeAnn Smith
- Harold Leatherwood
- THP Roadside Checkpoints
- Budget Committee Proposes Raises for Lawrence County EMS Workers
- Dorothy Del Barnes
Currently in Lawrenceburg
58°
Light Rain
60° / 44°
4 AM
59°
5 AM
59°
6 AM
59°
7 AM
59°
8 AM
59°
Most Popular
Articles
- Lawrenceburg Man Arrested Following Pursuit
- Male Subject from Restaurant Incident in Lawrence County Arrested
- Columbia Police Department is Seeking the Public's Help in Identifying Suspect
- Shooting Incident Monday in Muscle Shoals
- Vehicle Break In Over the Weekend in Lawrence County
- Investigation into Threats at Lewis County School
- Stolen Vehicles Reported in Spring Hill
- Budget Committee Proposes Raises for Lawrence County EMS Workers
- Joshua Dewayne Byrd
- Court date set in Pulaski theft case
© Copyright 2022 Radio 7 Media, 1212 N. Locust Ave., Lawrenceburg, TN | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.