NEWS

THE TUSCUMBIA ELECTRIC DEPARTMENT WILL HAVE A PLANNED OUTAGE THURSDAY FROM 11 PM TO 2 AM. THE REASON FOR THE OUTAGE IS TO REPAIR A MAIN DISTRIBUTION LINE POLE THAT WAS DAMAGED ON JULY 4TH. THE OUTAGE WILL AFFECT DOWNTOWN TUSCUMBIA AND SURROUND AREAS. THE OUTAGE IS EXPECTED TO LAST NO LONGER THAN 3 HOURS.

