THE TUSCUMBIA POLICE DEPARTMENT IS SEEKING THE PUBLIC’S HELP WITH INFORMATION SURROUNDING SOME VANDALS THAT HAVE BEEN GOING THROUGH MAILBOXES IN THE RICHMOND HILLS AREA. THE SUSPECTS HAVE BEEN THROWING MAIL ON THE GROUND AND POSSIBLY STEALING MAIL. ANYONE WITH INFORMATION IS ENCOURAGED TO CONTACT THE TUSCUMBIA POLICE DEPARTMENT AT 256-383-3121.

