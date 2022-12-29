TENNESSEE VALLEY AUTHORITY HAS TAKEN FULL RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE IMPACT THEY HAD ON THEIR CUSTOMERS DRUING THE WINTER STORM ELLIOT. ACCORDING TO A PRESS RELEASE THEY ARE CONDUCTING A THOROUGH REVIEW OF WHAT HAPPENED AND WHY AND WORKING TO TAKE ACTIONS TO ENSURE THEY ARE PREPARED TO MANAGE SIGNIFICANT EVENTS IN THE FUTURE. DURING THE 24 PERIOD ON FRIDAY, TVA SUPPLIED MORE POWER THAN AT ANY OTHER TIME IN IT’S NEARLY 90 YEAR HISTORY AND THE EVENT ALSO PRODUCED THE HIGHEST WINTER POWER PEAK IN TVA HISTORY. IT WAS ALSO THE FIRST TIME IN TVA’S 90-YEAR HISTORY THAT THEY'VE HAD TO DIRECT TARGETED LOAD CURTAILMENTS DUE TO EXTREME POWER DEMAND.
