THE TENNESSEE VALLEY ELECTRIC COOPERATIVE IN SAVANNAH HAS ANNOUNCED THAT CONSTRUCTION HAS BEGUN IN PREPARATION OF THEIR FIBER BUILD-OUT. MEMBERS WILL NOTICE CONTRACTOR CREWS IN THE SERVICE AREA, CHANGING POLES TO GAIN CLEARANCE FOR FIBER BUILD-OUT. TVEC ASKS THAT MEMBERS PLEASE BE PATIENT DURING THIS PROCESS. POLES MAY BE PLACED ON MEMBER'S PROPERTY FOR A SHORT PERIOD OF TIME IN ADVANCE OF THE ACTUAL CHANGE OUT.

