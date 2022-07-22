ON THURSDAY, FLORENCE POLICE, IN A JOINT OPERATION WITH THE F.B.I., ARRESTED TWO INDIVIDUALS FOR FINANCIAL EXPLOITATION OF THE ELDERLY IN THE 1ST DEGREE. FLORENCE POLICE DETECTIVES WERE MADE AWARE THAT A 71-YEAR-OLD FEMALE WAS THE TARGET OF A SCAM WHERE SHE WAS CONTACTED BY PERSONS CLAIMING TO BE FROM THE F.B.I. THE VICTIM WAS TOLD THAT HER BANK ACCOUNTS WERE COMPROMISED AND WAS INSTRUCTED TO WITHDRAW A LARGE SUM OF CASH. AFTER SHE HAD PACKAGED THE MONEY, SHE WAS GIVEN A LOCATION TO MEET THE INDIVIDUALS. DETECTIVES CONDUCTED SURVEILLANCE ON THE VICTIM AND AT APPROXIMATELY 12:30 P.M., LOCAL AND FEDERAL OFFICIALS CONDUCTED A STOP ON THE SUSPECT VEHICLE IN THE PARKING LOT OF A FLORENCE BOULEVARD BUSINESS. ISAIA HERNANDEZ, 56, AND PRESLEY MARTINEZ, 36, BOTH OF FLORIDA, WERE TAKEN INTO CUSTODY. SEARCH WARRANTS WERE EXECUTED ON A MUSCLE SHOALS HOTEL ROOM AND THE SUSPECTS’ VEHICLE, WHERE A FIREARM WAS RECOVERED. OFFICALS WANT TO REMIND THE PUBLIC THAT LAW ENFORCEMENT WILL NEVER CALL ASKING FOR MONEY, ANY TYPE OF GIFT CARD FOR PAYMENT OF FINES, OR ANY PERSONAL INFORMATION OVER THE PHONE.
Two Arrested in Florence for Financial Exploitation of the Elderly
Weather Alert
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 7 PM CDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...Heat index values 102 to 108 expected. * WHERE...Most of Middle Tennessee. * WHEN...From 11 AM to 7 PM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. &&
