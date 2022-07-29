ON WEDNESDAY THE FLORENCE POLICE DEPARTMENT WAS NOTIFIED THAT A PERSON HAD ATTEMPTED TO PURCHASE AN ALL-TERRAIN VEHICLE AND TRAILER VALUED AT $31,400 FROM A LOCAL BUSINESS. THE BUSINESS WAS SUSPICIOUS OF THE TRANSACTION AND NOTIFIED THE FLORENCE POLICE. DETECTIVES BEGAN AN INVESTIGATION AND LEARNED CAMDEN RAINEY HAD OBTAINED CREDIT USING THE STOLEN IDENTITY OF A RESIDENT OF NEW YORK. IT WAS DISCOVERED THAT JAMAL GILBERT WAS ALSO INVOLVED IN THE THEFT PLAN. GILBERT AND RAINEY WERE TAKEN INTO CUSTODY AFTER COMPLETING THE FRAUDULENT TRANSACTION AT A FLORENCE BOULEVARD BUSINESS. CAMDEN RAINEY, 19, OF HUNTSVILLE, WAS ARRESTED AND CHARGED WITH THEFT OF PROPERTY IN THE FIRST DEGREE, FOUR COUNTS OF POSSESSING A FORGED INSTRUMENT IN THE SECOND DEGREE, IDENTITY THEFT, AND FORGERY IN THE THIRD DEGREE. JAMAL GILBERT, 22, OF ATHENS, WAS ARRESTED FOR CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY TO COMMIT THEFT OF PROPERTY 1ST DEGREE.
Latest News
- From the Desk of Lawrence County Executive TR Williams - Retiring Officials - Debbie Riddle
- From the Desk of Lawrence County Executive TR Williams - Retiring Officials - Chuck Kizer
- Annual Glow in the Park 5-K Rescheduled
- Two Arrested in Florence for Theft of ATV and Trailer
- Updated List of Delinquent Taxpayers Online at LAWRENCECOUNTTN.GOV
- Giles County Law Enforcement Warn of Hazing
- Lawrence County Senior Center to Host Educational Series in August
- LUS Board Meeting
Currently in Lawrenceburg
84°
84° / 73°
5 PM
83°
6 PM
83°
7 PM
81°
8 PM
78°
9 PM
76°
Most Popular
Articles
- Body Found Early this Morning in Lawrence County Under Investigation
- Welfare Check Leads to Drug Arrest in Lawrence County
- Lawrence County Sheriff's Office Seeks Public's Help in Locating Stolen Vehicle
- Grain Bin Rescue in Lincoln County
- THP Roadside Safety Checkpoint Scheduled for Giles County
- Mt. Pleasant Police Seeking Public's Help in Locating Suspect
- Lawrenceburg Police Investigate Theft of Mower
- Francis Joseph Hagan (Notice)
- LUS Customers to see Increase in Monthly Electric Bill
- Road Closure Notice - Downtown Sidewalk Project
© Copyright 2022 Radio 7 Media, 1212 N. Locust Ave., Lawrenceburg, TN | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.