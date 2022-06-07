NEWS

AT LEAST TWO WERE INJURED MONDAY FOLLOWING A SINGLE VEHICLE CRASH IN FLORENCE. THE TIMES DAILY REPORTS, EMERGENCY PERSONNEL WERE DISPATCHED TO THE SCENE AROUND 3 PM NEAR THE SIMPSON STREET AND HANSEL COURT INTERSECTION WHERE A TRUCK HAD OVERTURNED. TWO WERE TRANSPORTED TO THE NORTH ALABAMA MEDICAL CENTER. THE CAUSE OF THE ACCIDENT IS UNDER INVESTIGATION.

