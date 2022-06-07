AT LEAST TWO WERE INJURED MONDAY FOLLOWING A SINGLE VEHICLE CRASH IN FLORENCE. THE TIMES DAILY REPORTS, EMERGENCY PERSONNEL WERE DISPATCHED TO THE SCENE AROUND 3 PM NEAR THE SIMPSON STREET AND HANSEL COURT INTERSECTION WHERE A TRUCK HAD OVERTURNED. TWO WERE TRANSPORTED TO THE NORTH ALABAMA MEDICAL CENTER. THE CAUSE OF THE ACCIDENT IS UNDER INVESTIGATION.
Latest News
- Billy Ray Gooch
- Thelma Jane Royse Compton
- Lawrence County Classic Car Club to Host Annual County Long Cavalcade
- Two Injured in MVA Monday in Florence
- Maury County Man Arrested Over the Weekend for Aggravated Arson
- Bodies to be Exhumed in Giles County Death Cases
- Maury County Man Indicted on Arson Charges
- City of Muscle Shoals Flowing Fire Hydrants During June
Currently in Lawrenceburg
70°
Rain Shower
83° / 69°
1 AM
70°
2 AM
70°
3 AM
70°
4 AM
70°
5 AM
70°
Most Popular
Articles
- Search Warrant Results in Cash, Vehicle, Motorcycle and Drugs Seized
- Boating Fatality in Lauderdale County
- THP Roadside Safety Checkpoint Scheduled for Maury County
- THP Roadside Safety Checkpoints Scheduled for Marshall and Wayne Counties
- Tractor Trailer Fire in Giles County
- Two Injured in MVA Monday in Florence
- Florence Police Investigating Shooting
- Lawrence County Sheriff's Office Monthy Stats for May
- Grand Opening of Henry Horton State Park Restaurant and Visitors Center
- Results from WLX's Lawrence County General Election Facebook Poll
© Copyright 2022 Radio 7 Media, 1212 N. Locust Ave., Lawrenceburg, TN | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.