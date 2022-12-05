NEWS

TWO PEOPLE WERE INJURED OVER THE WEEKEND IN MARSHALL COUNTY FOLLOWING A MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT. MEMBERS OF THE CHAPEL HILL FIRE DEPARTMENT RESPONDED TO THE SCENE ON HIGHWAY 99 AROUND NOON ON SATURDAY. UPON ARRIVAL MEMBERS FOUND TWO CRITICALLY INJURED PATIENTS BOTH ENTRAPPED. PERSONNEL EXTRICATED BOTH PATIENTS AND THE TWO WER AIRLIFTED FROM THE SCENE. THE CAUSE OF THE ACCIDENT IS UNDER INVESTIGATION.

