TWO PEOPLE HAVE BEEN INJURED FOLLOWING A SHOOTING EARLY SUNDAY MORNING IN HUNTSVILLE. ACCORDING TO MEDIA SOURCES, THE HUNTSVILLE POLICE RECEIVED A SHOTS FIRED CALL AROUND 1:47 AM. AFTER OFFICERS ARRIVED AT THE SCENE, LOCATED CLOSE TO CLITON AVENUE EAST, THEY FOUND TWO VICTIMS WITH NON-LIFE-THREATENING INJURIES. BOTH VICTIMS WERE TAKEN TO HUNTSVILLE HOSPITAL. THIS IS AN ONGOING INVESTIGAITON.
