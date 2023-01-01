TWRA LOGO

A 30-DAY PUBLIC COMMENT PERIOD IS NOW OPEN FOR THE TWRA’S NEW FIVE-YEAR CHRONIC WASTING DISEASE STRATEGIC PLAN. ACCORDING TO A PRESS RELEASE, THE CWD RESPONSE AND MANAGEMENT PLAN WILL SERVE AS A GUIDING DOCUMENT FOR TWRA STAFF AND WILL ENSURE THAT THE BEST SCIENCE IS APPLIED IN THE EFFORTS TO CONTROL THE DISEASE. THE NEW PLANS COVERS PREVENTION, SURVEILLANCE, MANAGEMENT, RESEARCH AND OUTREACH. THE COMPLETE PLAN CAN BE FOUND ON THE TWRA WEBSITE. THE COMMENT PERIOD IS OPEN THROUGH JANUARY 29.

