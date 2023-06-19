THE TENNESSEE WILDLIFE RESOURCES AGENCY HAS ANNOUNCED THE APPLICATION PERIOD FOR THE 2023 WILDLIFE MANAGEMENT AREA (WMA) BIG GAME QUOTA HUNTS. THE APPLICATION PERIOD IS NOW UNDERWAY THROUGH JULY 26TH. THERE ARE 18 SITES TOTALING 211 HUNTING OPPORTUNITIES. THE WMA HUNTING INSTRUCTION SHEET LISTS LOCATIONS AND DATES FOR EACH OF THE QUOTA HUNTS ALONG WITH DRAWING RULES AND REGULATIONS CAN BE OBTAINED AND APPLICATIONS MADE FOR THE HUNTS AT ANY TWRA LICENSE AGENT, TWRA REGIONAL OFFICE OR ONLINE AT WWW.GOOUTDOORSTENNESSEE.COM.
Latest News
- Virginia Whitaker Mann
- Apartment Building Fire in Giles County
- Margaret Brooks
- SCHRA USDA Distribution July 6th in Maury County
- PES Energize Planned Outage
- Lawrence County Commission Utility Committee to Meet
- James Ray Cheatwood
- City of Lawrenceburg Seeking to Retain Services of a Professional Consultant Engineering Firm
Currently in Lawrenceburg
67°
Cloudy
77° / 67°
3 AM
67°
4 AM
67°
5 AM
67°
6 AM
66°
7 AM
68°
Most Popular
Articles
- THP Conducting Roadside Safety Checkpoints
- TDA Accepting Applications
- Giles County Arrest
- Work Release Inmate Escapes and Is Captured in Lauderdale County
- City of Lynnville Seeking Photos
- Lauderdale County Drug Arrest
- Apartment Building Fire in Giles County
- TN Justice Bus in Lawrenceburg Saturday
- Drug Arrest in Giles County
- Keshia Suratt
© Copyright 2023 Radio 7 Media 1212 N. Locust Ave.,, Lawrenceburg, TN | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.