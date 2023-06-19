NEWS

THE TENNESSEE WILDLIFE RESOURCES AGENCY HAS ANNOUNCED THE APPLICATION PERIOD FOR THE 2023 WILDLIFE MANAGEMENT AREA (WMA) BIG GAME QUOTA HUNTS. THE APPLICATION PERIOD IS NOW UNDERWAY THROUGH JULY 26TH. THERE ARE 18 SITES TOTALING 211 HUNTING OPPORTUNITIES. THE WMA HUNTING INSTRUCTION SHEET LISTS LOCATIONS AND DATES FOR EACH OF THE QUOTA HUNTS ALONG WITH DRAWING RULES AND REGULATIONS CAN BE OBTAINED AND APPLICATIONS MADE FOR THE HUNTS AT ANY TWRA LICENSE AGENT, TWRA REGIONAL OFFICE OR ONLINE AT WWW.GOOUTDOORSTENNESSEE.COM.

