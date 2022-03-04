TWRA LOGO

THE TENNESSEE WILDLIFE RESOURCES AGENCY IS HAPPY TO ANNOUNCE HUNTING AND FISHING LICENSES AND PERMITS WILL BE VALID FOR ONE YEAR FROM THE DATE OF PURCHASE. LICENSES ARE AVAILABLE ONLINE ANYTIME AT WWW.GOOUTDOORSTENNESSEE.COM, ON THE TWRA “ON THE GO APP,” OR AT ONE OF 474 LICENSE AGENTS ACROSS THE STATE. YOU CAN ALSO SELECT TO AUTO-RENEW YOUR LICENSE AND NEVER WORRY ABOUT YOUR LICENSE EXPIRING AGAIN. ALL CURRENT YEARLY TENNESSEE HUNTING AND FISHING LICENSES EXPIRED FEB. 28.

