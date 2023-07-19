THE TENNESSEE WILDLIFE RESOURCES AGENCY WILL BE OFFERING A HUNTER EDUCATION CLASS ON AUGUST 10TH THROUGH AUGUST 12TH AT THE LAWRENCEBURG POLICE DEPARTMENT. THE CLASS WILL MEET FROM 6 TO 9 PM ON THURSDAY AND FRIDAY, AND FROM 8 TO 12 AM ON SATURDAY. ATTENDANCE EACH DAY IS REQUIRED TO COMPLETE THE COURSE. THE CLASS IS FREE AND STUDENTS MUST BE AT LEAST 9 YEARS OLD IN ORDER TO BE CERTIFIED. EVERYONE TAKING THE CLASS MUST REGISTER ONLINE. VISIT THE TWRA WEBSITE AT TNWILDLIFE.ORG AND LOOK UNDER THE HUNTER EDUCATION SECTION. COMPLETE THE REGISTRATION BEFORE THE CLASS BEGINS IN ORDER TO ENSURE YOUR SEAT.
