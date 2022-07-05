TWRA LOGO

THE TENNESSEE WILDLIFE RESOURCES AGENCY IS INVESTING A FATAL BOATING INCIDENT THAT OCCURRED OVER THE WEEKEND IN DECATUR COUNTY. THE TWRA WAS DISPATCHED TO THE INCIDENT ON THE TENNESSEE RIVER NEAR DOUBLE ISLAND AROUND 6 PM ON SATURDAY. THE INCIDENT INVOLVED A SINGLE VESSEL AND A 10-YEAR-OLD GIRL. INITIAL REPORTS INDICATE THE GIRL WAS BEING PULLED ON A TUBE BY A PONTOON BOAT WHEN THE OUTWARD MOTOR MADE CONTACT. THE GIRL WAS INJURIED AND LATER PERISHED.

