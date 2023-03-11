TWRA LOGO

THE TENNESSEE WILDLIFE RESOURCES AGENCY WILL BE HOSTING A HUNTER EDUCATION CLASS AT THE LAWRENCEBURG POLICE DEPARTMENT MARCH 30 -APRIL 1. CLASSES WILL BE HELD ON MARCH 30 AND 31, FROM 6 PM TO 9 PM, AND ON APRIL 1, FROM 8 AM TO NOON. STUDENTS MUST ATTEND ALL THREE DATES TO COMPLETE THE CLASS. THE CLASS WILL BE HELD IN THE DEPARTMENT'S TRAINING ROOM LOCATED AT 233 WEST GAINES STREET.  

