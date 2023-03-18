THE TENNESSEE WILDLIFE RESOURCES AGENCY WILL BE OFFERING A HUNTER EDUCATION CLASS ON MARCH 30 THROUGH APRIL 1 AT THE LAWRENCEBURG POLICE DEPARTMENT. THE CLASS WILL MEET FROM 6 TO 9 PM ON THURSDAY AND FRIDAY, AND FROM 8 TO 11 AM ON SATURDAY. ATTENDANCE EACH DAY IS REQUIRED TO COMPLETE THE COURSE. STUDENTS MUST BE AT LEAST 9 YEARS OLD IN ORDER TO BE CERTIFIED. EVERYONE TAKING THE CLASS MUST REGISTER ONLINE. VISIT THE TWRA WEBSITE AT TNWILDLIFE.ORG AND LOOK UNDER THE HUNTER EDUCATION SECTION. COMPLETE THE REGISTRATION BEFORE THE CLASS BEGINS IN ORDER TO ENSURE YOUR SEAT.
...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM CDT SUNDAY... ...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM SUNDAY TO 10 AM CDT MONDAY... * WHAT...For the first Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 20 expected. For the second Freeze Warning, sub- freezing temperatures as low as 19 expected. * WHERE...All Areas of Middle Tennessee. * WHEN...For the first Freeze Warning, from 10 PM this evening to 10 AM CDT Sunday. For the second Freeze Warning, from 10 PM Sunday to 10 AM CDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. &&
