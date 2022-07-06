TWRA LOGO

THE TENNESSEE WILDLIFE RESOURCES AGENCY REPORTS THERE WAS ONE BOATING-RELATED FATALITY AND TWO STATEWIDE SERIOUS INJURY BOATING INCIDENTS OVER THE JULY 4TH HOLIDAY WEEKEND WHICH INCLUDES THE ANNUAL OPERATION DRY WATER. THERE WERE 25 BOATING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (BUI) ARRESTS OVER THE HOLIDAY WEEKEND WHICH RAN FROM JULY 1ST THRU THE 4TH AND EIGHT PROPERTY DAMAGE INCIDENTS.

