NEWS

THE TENNESSEE WILDLIFE RESOURCES AGENCY WILL PARTICIPATE IN OPERATION DRY WATER JULY 1ST THROUGH THE 3RD. ACCORDING TO A PRESS RELEASE, THE EVENT IS A NATIONAL WEEKEND OF BOATING UNDER THE INFLUENCE EDUCATION AND ENFORCEMENT DIRECTED TOWARD REDUCING ALCOHOL AND DRUG-RELATED ACCIDENTS AND FATALITIES. OPERATION DRY WATER IS IN ITS 14TH YEAR AND IS HELD ON THE WEEKEND PRIOR TO THE INDEPENDENCE DAY HOLIDAY TO GIVE BOATING UNDER INFLUENCE ENFORCEMENT HIGH VISIBILITY DURING PEAK BOATING SEASON.  THE TENNESSEE WILDLIFE RESOURCES AGENCY REPORTED ONE BOATING-RELATED FATALITY AND TWO STATEWIDE SERIOUS INJURY BOATING INCIDENTS OVER THE JULY 4TH HOLIDAY WEEKEND IN 2022 WHICH INCLUDED ANNUAL OPERATION DRY WATER. THERE WERE 25 BOATING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (BUI) ARRESTS OVER THE HOLIDAY WEEKEND WHICH RAN FROM JULY 1ST THRU THE 4TH AND EIGHT PROPERTY DAMAGE INCIDENTS. WITH JULY 4TH ALLING ON A TUESDAY THIS YEAR, THE TWRA HOLIDAY PERIOD WILL BEGIN AT 6 ON FRIDAY (TODAY) AND WILL CONTINUE THROUGH MIDNIGHT ON THE JULY 4TH.

