NEWS

THE TENNESSEE WILDLIFE RESOURCES AGENCY HAS RECEIVED A PRESTIGIOUS NATIONAL AWARD WITH ITS SELECTION AS THE STATE AGENCY CONSERVATION PARTNER OF THE YEAR BY THE OUTDOOR STEWARDS CONSERVATION FOUNDATION. THE ANNOUNCEMENT WAS MADE AT THE RECENT MEETING OF THE TENNESSEE FISH AND WILDLIFE COMMISSION. THE TWRA RECEIVED THE HONOR FOR ITS EFFORTS LEADING THE WAY IN ENGAGING CONSTITUENTS WITH THE NATIONAL PROGRAM WHERE BIODEGRADABLE BAGS ARE DISTRIBUTED FOR PEOPLE TO PICK UP LITTER AND FILL A BAG WHILE ON HUNTING, FISHING, TARGET SHOOTING, OR BOATING OUTINGS. THE TWRA CONTINUES TO DISTRIBUTE THE BAGS ACROSS THE STATE TO THE PUBLIC.

