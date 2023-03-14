THE TENNESSEE WILDLIFE RESOURCES AGENCY HAS RECEIVED A PRESTIGIOUS NATIONAL AWARD WITH ITS SELECTION AS THE STATE AGENCY CONSERVATION PARTNER OF THE YEAR BY THE OUTDOOR STEWARDS CONSERVATION FOUNDATION. THE ANNOUNCEMENT WAS MADE AT THE RECENT MEETING OF THE TENNESSEE FISH AND WILDLIFE COMMISSION. THE TWRA RECEIVED THE HONOR FOR ITS EFFORTS LEADING THE WAY IN ENGAGING CONSTITUENTS WITH THE NATIONAL PROGRAM WHERE BIODEGRADABLE BAGS ARE DISTRIBUTED FOR PEOPLE TO PICK UP LITTER AND FILL A BAG WHILE ON HUNTING, FISHING, TARGET SHOOTING, OR BOATING OUTINGS. THE TWRA CONTINUES TO DISTRIBUTE THE BAGS ACROSS THE STATE TO THE PUBLIC.
Latest News
Weather Alert
...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM CDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 20 degrees expected. A hard freeze below 27 degrees will be possible for all of Middle Tennessee. * WHERE...Portions of Middle Tennessee. * WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 10 AM CDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...With such warm temperatures so early into spring...plants have begun to bloom. Low temperatures will drop to below freezing for up to 12 hours across all of middle TN...or slightly longer for the higher elevation of the Plateau...Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. &&
Currently in Lawrenceburg
34°
Clear
44° / 29°
11 PM
33°
12 AM
31°
1 AM
29°
2 AM
28°
3 AM
27°
Most Popular
Articles
- THP to hold checkpoints in Maury and Marshall counties
- Wanted Person Arrested After Entering Home in Lawrence County
- Maury County Sheriff's Office Alerts Citizens of Scams
- Ardmore Man Identified as Victim of Fatal Crash Over the Weekend in Harvest
- In Custody Death Investigation Underway
- Traffic Safety Operation on Tuesday Results in Citations and Arrests
- Courtney Katevas
- Leoma Man Arrested for Public Intox
- Carolyn Sue Dorning
- Ann Springer Peters
© Copyright 2023 Radio 7 Media 1212 N. Locust Ave.,, Lawrenceburg, TN | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.