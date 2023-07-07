THE TENNESSEE WILDLIFE RESOURCES AGENCY REPORTS THERE WERE NO FATAL BOATING-RELATED INCIDENTS OVER THE FOUR-DAY JULY 4TH HOLIDAY AND OPERATION DRY WATER WEEKEND. OPERATION DRY WATER IS A THREE-DAY PERIOD OF INCREASED ENFORCEMENT AND EDUCATION ABOUT THE DANGERS OF IMPAIRED BOATING AROUND JULY 4TH, ONE OF THE BUSIEST TIMES OF BOATING ACTIVITY IN THE YEAR. THERE WERE NINE SERIOUS INJURY INCIDENTS ACROSS THE STATE AND THERE WERE ALSO NINE PROPERTY DAMAGE INCIDENTS REPORTED. TWRA BOATING OFFICERS MADE 28 ALCOHOL-RELATED BOATING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (BUI) ARRESTS, PLUS AN ADDITIONAL THREE DRUG-RELATED BUI ARRESTS. OFFICERS CHECKED CLOSE TO 3,400 VESSELS, ISSUED 555 WRITTEN WARNINGS AND 351 VERBAL WARNINGS, MOSTLY DUE TO MARINE EVENTS AND COMPLIANCE ISSUES.
