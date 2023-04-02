THE TENNESSEE WILDLIFE RESOURCES AGENCY HAS PREVIEWED RECOMMENDATIONS FOR THE NEXT HUNTING AND TRAPPING SEASON. THE AGENCY IS NOT PROPOSING ANY CHANGES TO DEER AND TURKEY SEASONS IN TENNESSEE FOR 2023-2024. PUBLIC COMMENTS ABOUT NEXT YEAR’S HUNTING SEASON ARE BEING ACCEPTED UNTIL APRIL 12 ON THE TWRA WEBSITE. THE WILDLIFE COMMISSION WILL VOTE ON SEASON PROPOSALS LATER THIS MONTH. THE TWRA HAS REPORTED SOME GOOD NEWS ABOUT CHRONIC WASTING DISEASE AMONG DEER POPULATIONS. THE AGENCY SAMPLED MORE THAN 20,000 DEER DURING THE PAST SEASON AND FOUND APPROXIMATELY 800 POSITIVE RESULTS. OFFICIALS SAID NO NEW COUNTIES WERE FOUND WITH POSITIVE CASES. THE TWRA SAID IT’S ENCOURAGED THAT MANANGEMENT PRACTICES ARE WORKING TO CONTROL THE SPREAD OF THE DISEASE.
